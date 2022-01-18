Douglas County health director sees glimmer of hope in COVID numbers

While cases of COVID-19 still are at record levels in the Omaha area, the Douglas County Health Department's data dashboard this week offered a bit of hope.
The seven-day count of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents dropped slightly, from above 1,800 to 1,693.
"I am hoping beyond hope that that comes down as quickly and precipitously as it rose," Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse told the Douglas County Board of Health on Wednesday.
Huse noted that the slight downturn has not been evident for very long. The same goes for the county's lower test-positivity rate.
Nor was it immediately clear whether disruptions in testing caused by inclement weather and the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday are affecting case counts.
Both the county's seven-day COVID count and its positivity rate remain high. At 29.3%, the positivity rate is at its highest point since testing became more widely available. And the seven-day count remains far above 200 cases per 100,000 residents over seven days. That's the number Huse set as one benchmark for ending the citywide indoor public mask mandate she issued last week.
Metro-area hospitals' medical and surgical beds were at 85% occupancy Monday, down from the 93%-plus number when Huse issued the mandate Jan. 11. The 85% figure would have to hold for seven days to meet the criteria in Huse's order.
Some 410 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the Omaha metro area Tuesday, one of the highest tallies of the pandemic.
Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security, projected Friday in a statewide call with health officials that the county likely would see another week or two of increasing cases, with hospitals peaking about five days later.
Dr. Anne O'Keefe, the Douglas County Health Department's senior epidemiologist, noted that hospitals locally, unlike some elsewhere in the nation, still were dealing with the delta wave when the omicron wave rolled in. Hospital capacity will take longer to recover because of how the disease affects patients who are unvaccinated or immunocompromised.
Huse also said she hopes the federal government's plan to mail four free at-home COVID tests to every household will help alleviate testing crunches. Orders can be placed at COVIDtests.gov.
Results of at-home tests are not reported to local health departments, Huse said. That means actual case counts probably are higher than reflected in official tallies.
Huse said health officials have talked about creating a form that would allow residents to report positive home tests. If they do, she said, the department would need to provide education to go with it. Those who test positive at home need to stay home and notify their close contacts so they can watch for symptoms.
Meanwhile, the health department has a limited number of at-home tests purchased with grant funding that it can deliver to people who need to test but can't get out to do so. Those who need a test can call the department's COVID information line, 402-444-3400.
