Douglas County health director sees glimmer of hope in COVID numbers

Some 410 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the Omaha metro area Tuesday, one of the highest tallies of the pandemic.

Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security, projected Friday in a statewide call with health officials that the county likely would see another week or two of increasing cases, with hospitals peaking about five days later.

Dr. Anne O'Keefe, the Douglas County Health Department's senior epidemiologist, noted that hospitals locally, unlike some elsewhere in the nation, still were dealing with the delta wave when the omicron wave rolled in. Hospital capacity will take longer to recover because of how the disease affects patients who are unvaccinated or immunocompromised.

Huse also said she hopes the federal government's plan to mail four free at-home COVID tests to every household will help alleviate testing crunches. Orders can be placed at COVIDtests.gov.

Results of at-home tests are not reported to local health departments, Huse said. That means actual case counts probably are higher than reflected in official tallies.