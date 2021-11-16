Douglas County health director urges unvaccinated residents to get COVID shots

Meanwhile, influenza season is on the way. While Nebraska hasn't seen a lot of flu yet, Huse said, it's on its way.

Huse said she is excited about the launch of vaccines for children ages 5 to 11. Nearly 12% of that population in Douglas County has gotten a first dose in the first 1½ weeks of the rollout.

The health department has seen some parents get their first shots with their children, she said. But only 58.7% of the county's residents are fully vaccinated.

"One of the best tools that we have to blunt this potential spike that we're going into and experiencing right now is to get more people vaccinated," Huse said.

She encouraged people with influence in the community to encourage others to get vaccinated as a matter of personal responsibility.

"We need voices, influential voices, saying, 'We need you as the public to do this. It's your turn,'" she said.

Vaccination in particular continues to lag among Black, Native American and Hispanic residents. Huse said the health department continues to work with community partners to find messages that will work in those groups.