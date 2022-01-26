Douglas County reports two cases of COVID-19 omicron subvariant BA.2

Two cases of a new subvariant of the COVID-19 omicron variant have been detected in Douglas County, both in people with a history of international travel, health officials reported Wednesday.
The BA.2 variant, which some have dubbed the "stealth" variant, was identified in December during an outbreak in Denmark, according to the Douglas County Health Department. It also has been identified in India and the United Kingdom. Other cases also have been identified in various parts of the United States.
Lindsay Huse, the health department's director, said the nickname is unfortunate. The important thing for residents to know, she said, is that the COVID-19 testing being conducted in Nebraska will detect the subvariant.
Dr. Anne O'Keefe, the health department's senior epidemiologist, said scientists don't yet know enough about the subvariant to say whether it is a cause for concern. "It's probably too soon to say," she said.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of January 2022
Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.