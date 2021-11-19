 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Douglas County's drive-thru vaccination site closes due to vandalism
0 comments

Douglas County's drive-thru vaccination site closes due to vandalism

Nebraska's per capita rate of new cases now is almost double the U.S. rate and 14th highest in the country.

The Douglas County Health Department has closed its drive-thru vaccination clinic in Lot D north of the CHI Health Center due to repeated acts of vandalism.

Health department officials said they could not comment further on the nature of the vandalism because an investigation is under way. The drive-thru location had been open on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Residents who have appointments for that location will be contacted by health department staff to reschedule. The health department is looking for a new clinic site and will provide additional information once it opens.

A full list of area vaccination locations is available on the health department's website.

The health department does offer in-home vaccinations. Residents can call 402-444-3400 to be placed on the list for that service.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert