Douglas County's drive-thru vaccination site closes due to vandalism

The Douglas County Health Department has closed its drive-thru vaccination clinic in Lot D north of the CHI Health Center due to repeated acts of vandalism.
Health department officials said they could not comment further on the nature of the vandalism because an investigation is under way. The drive-thru location had been open on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Residents who have appointments for that location will be contacted by health department staff to reschedule. The health department is looking for a new clinic site and will provide additional information once it opens.
A full list of area vaccination locations is available on the health department's website.
The health department does offer in-home vaccinations. Residents can call 402-444-3400 to be placed on the list for that service.
