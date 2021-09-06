Douglas County's restaurant ratings map now online

The idea for the upgrade came as the health department was switching from one digital inspection system to another. During a meeting with Douglas County GIS, Gaube said, he threw out the idea of a more responsive system. He credited Nataliya Lys and Michael Schonlau for making it happen.

After the map launched in mid-July, he said, the developers fine-tuned it, placing food trucks and schools in separate lists.

Users can filter by rating, search for a restaurant or type in an address and zoom in on a location to see the restaurants in the area. The site is updated every two weeks. And those who like to scroll through lists still can download a PDF and flip through all 72 pages of restaurants and ratings.

The map also functions on mobile phones, although it can’t be downloaded like an app. It looks a little different, he said, but all of the functions are the same.

For now, users can’t pull up inspection reports, Gaube said. But that is something the department is considering as it develops new ordinances and a new rating system. Gaube eventually would like an “ABC” rating system because everyone understands what the letters mean.

“It’s just a very good tool,” Gaube said, “depending on how you want to use it.”

