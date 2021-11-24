Drinking at a holiday party can be fun, but Omaha doc says you should know your limits

Some wine or a few beers can ease the tension at holiday gatherings. A drink or two might even make someone a better dancer for the night.

While drinking alcohol can be fun, the holiday season tends to be a time when people drink beyond their limits, said Dr. Ken Zoucha, director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Addiction Medicine Division.

Alcohol sales spike between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve, Zoucha said. Increased alcohol consumption also leads to an uptick in fights, falls and traffic accidents.

"We know these dangers exist," Zoucha said. "But we have to balance that with the thought that alcohol, when used in moderation and when used wisely, can be something that's really helpful for a holiday season."

Zoucha debunked some myths and offered tips that may keep people from drinking too much.