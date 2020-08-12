You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
45th annual Omaha Marathon will go on with 'rigorous' COVID-19 protocols
0 comments

45th annual Omaha Marathon will go on with 'rigorous' COVID-19 protocols

Only $5 for 5 months

With approval from the Douglas County Health Department, the 45th annual Omaha Marathon will go on.

The event will include "rigorous COVID-19 protocols," according to a press release from the event's main organizer, HITS Endurance.

Protocols include temperature checks, face coverings at all times except when racing, physical distancing, staggered starts, remote viewing areas for spectators and the elimination of the in-person awards ceremonies.

The race is scheduled for Sept. 20 at TD Ameritrade Park.

11 fitness trends in Omaha

Many fitness trends have landed in the Omaha area. Here's a handful we've found over the years.

1 of 11

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert