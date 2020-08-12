45th annual Omaha Marathon will go on with 'rigorous' COVID-19 protocols

With approval from the Douglas County Health Department, the 45th annual Omaha Marathon will go on.
The event will include "rigorous COVID-19 protocols," according to a press release from the event's main organizer, HITS Endurance.
Protocols include temperature checks, face coverings at all times except when racing, physical distancing, staggered starts, remote viewing areas for spectators and the elimination of the in-person awards ceremonies.
The race is scheduled for Sept. 20 at TD Ameritrade Park.
