6,000 runners to participate in Good Life Halfsy in Lincoln on Sunday

The Good Life Halfsy is set to draw 6,000 runners to Lincoln this weekend.

The sold-out race, in its eighth year, is Sunday morning.

As in past years, runners will start at Seacrest Field, near 70th and A Streets, and head west along a scenic course that finishes in the Railyard. The course will be the same as it has been in past years, something race co-director Ben Cohoon said is part of the secret to the race's success.

Highlights of the 13.1-mile route include Holmes Lake, Antelope Valley, Union Plaza, Innovation Campus and downtown stadiums.

Cheer stations will be back along the course this year, and spectators are encouraged to join in. Last year's race offered in-person and virtual options, but spectators were encouraged to watch from their phones at home.

The finish line on Canopy Street is always a highlight, Cohoon said. As runners descend the pedestrian bridge, they're met by a crowd of spectators cheering them on, and they can see themselves on a big screen.

The race's expo event the day before will require masks, complying with Lincoln's mask requirements.