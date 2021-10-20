6,000 runners to participate in Good Life Halfsy in Lincoln on Sunday

The Good Life Halfsy is set to draw 6,000 runners to Lincoln this weekend.
The sold-out race, in its eighth year, is Sunday morning.
As in past years, runners will start at Seacrest Field, near 70th and A Streets, and head west along a scenic course that finishes in the Railyard. The course will be the same as it has been in past years, something race co-director Ben Cohoon said is part of the secret to the race's success.
Highlights of the 13.1-mile route include Holmes Lake, Antelope Valley, Union Plaza, Innovation Campus and downtown stadiums.
Cheer stations will be back along the course this year, and spectators are encouraged to join in. Last year's race offered in-person and virtual options, but spectators were encouraged to watch from their phones at home.
The finish line on Canopy Street is always a highlight, Cohoon said. As runners descend the pedestrian bridge, they're met by a crowd of spectators cheering them on, and they can see themselves on a big screen.
The race's expo event the day before will require masks, complying with Lincoln's mask requirements.
On race day, participants are encouraged to wear a mask in crowded areas such as the starting line. Runners will start in groups to spread people out along the course.
Organizers have heard from race directors across the country that their numbers are down by at least 20%. The cap on this year's Halfsy is close to what the event drew in 2019, Cohoon said.
"The reality is we sold out and we hit the number and we are really excited about it," Cohoon said.
The race, which is sponsored by Certified Piedmontese, is known for having a fast, net-downhill course.
"It's a fan favorite, for sure," Cohoon said.
