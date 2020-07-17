Genesis Health Clubs to acquire The Athletic Club locations, formerly Prairie Life

Members of The Athletic Club, formerly known as Prairie Life Fitness, can expect another name change.
The clubs, which were sold to The Athletic Club last summer, are being sold again, this time to Genesis Health Clubs.
Genesis will acquire all seven locations: three gyms in Omaha, one in Lincoln, two in Kansas and one in Iowa. The purchase was announced Friday.
The gyms had been part of Prairie Life Fitness until July 2019. Those gyms were opened in 1985 by Dean Rasmussen and Bob Kerrey, former Nebraska governor and senator.
Club members won’t see changes to their existing memberships, including costs, said Jake McCabe, vice president of marketing for Genesis Health Clubs.
Members will gain immediate access to more than 50 Genesis locations across six states, including seven in the Omaha area. And Genesis members will gain access to The Athletic Club locations, too.
“That’s one of the nicest things about an acquisition like this,” Rodney Steven III, president and owner of Genesis Health Clubs, said in a statement. “Our members and their members just gained access to more options, more locations, and more amenities at no extra charge.”
Signs on the clubs will start to change over the next few months. Down the road, members will see the gym interiors remodeled to look more like other Genesis locations.
The Athletic Club locations feature traditional gym offerings, including personal training and group exercise classes, as well as indoor and outdoor pools. Programming at the gyms will continue to be family-friendly.
The new owners say they hope to keep the same management teams and staff.
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100
