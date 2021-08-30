Lincoln native says setting world cycling record is 'the craziest thing I've ever done'

Lambie left the track wondering how he could possibly make another attempt the next day. Birch stepped in, offering heaps of encouragement.

“She was like, ‘You’re going to do this and you’re going to crush it.’ She’s been there before,” Lambie said. “She’s been under that incredible kind of pressure where thousands of people are watching you make split-second decisions.”

Lambie refueled that night and took it easy. He tweaked his routine the next morning before the final try at breaking the record.

As he rode, Lambie said he had no idea whether he was on track to break the record. He was laser-focused on his execution and pacing.

He still didn’t know he broke the record until he slowed to a stop a few laps after finishing. Lambie rode the track in 3:59.93.

“It was just a crazy sense of relief,” he said. “I still don’t think it’s fully set in. It’s really pushing the boundaries of what people are capable of.”

That night, he celebrated with dinner at a Mexican restaurant. The next day, Lambie and Birch hopped on a flight back to the U.S.

Now Lambie is looking forward to finishing out the racing season in October at the world championships.