Danielle Fillmore is new to working out.
The soon-to-be 50-year-old joined her first gym earlier this month. She stayed active when her two children were young. Now that they’re grown, Fillmore wants to better prioritize her health.
Fillmore, who moved to Bellevue from Virginia a little over a year ago, took up exercise to relieve stress. She also hopes to drop some weight.
Walking around Blue Moon Fitness, Fillmore carried note cards reminding her of which machines to use for her arm workout that day. She settled into a routine at each machine, pausing after each set of reps.
Q: When did you start working out and why?
A: I just joined (Blue Moon Fitness) about a month ago. This is the first gym I’ve ever belonged to. I started for stress relief and also to help take a little bit of weight off.
Q: Describe your workouts. How many days per week do you exercise?
A: When I come here, I do some machines for half an hour. Then I do another 25 to 30 minutes of cardio. I work out about three days a week, and I take a group class on Saturdays.
Q: What is your current fitness goal?
A: My current fitness goal is to lose about 25 pounds and to strengthen my core. I just want to get fit as I enter my second half-century.
Q: What has been your biggest accomplishment?
A: Being consistent. I’ve been coming regularly three times a week plus the Saturday class.
Q: What has been the toughest hurdle and how did you overcome it?
A: Getting through the classes on Saturdays. They’re tough, but they’re good. I always feel good after, but it’s work.
Q: What helps you stay on track?
A: I’m finally focusing on me and putting my health as a priority rather than everyone else. That’s what gets me here. If I’m not healthy, I can’t be here for the people who need me.
Q: What do you do when you aren’t in the gym?
A: I enjoy sewing, and I’m getting more active in my church.
Q: What is the piece of equipment, supplement, clothing, etc. that you can’t live without?
A: A bottle of water.
Q: What advice would you give to someone who is just starting their fitness journey?
A: Don’t be too hard on yourself. If you’re having difficulty being consistent, just getting here is encouraging and empowering. It will help get you here the next time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.