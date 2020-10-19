 Skip to main content
New Omaha fitness studio mixes Pilates with treadmills
Omaha’s newest fitness studio has something to offer for all fitness levels, its owners said.

The Sculpt Studio, which mixes Pilates-style workouts with treadmill workouts, opened in late August in Elkhorn.

Owners Sarah Marshall and Emily Burgat teamed up to bring the concept to Omaha. The metro area already is home to several cycling studios, Marshall said.

“We wanted to bring something new and different,” she said.

Classes at Sculpt are high-intensity and low-impact. They’re suitable for gymgoers of all fitness levels. Some clients have used the classes as complements to their existing fitness routines, Marshall said.

In one class, gymgoers use Megaformer machines, which are similar to traditional Pilates machines. Participants work a muscle group until those muscles are fatigued before moving onto another group.

In another class, participants spend half the time on the Megaformers and half the time on Woodway Curve treadmills. The treadmills, which are curved on the bottom, are nonmotorized, so users control the speed by running or walking on them.

Classes are limited to 11 participants in the 2,000-square-foot studio. Each class is 50 minutes.

Machines are spaced out in the studio, and they’re wiped off regularly. Gymgoers are required to wear masks until they reach their designated machine for class. Class times are spaced out to avoid clients overlapping as they come and go.

The Sculpt Studio offers single sessions, memberships and private sessions. For more information, visit thesculpt.studio.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100

