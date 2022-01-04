Omaha's Trek Up the Tower back in person in February

Stair-climbing enthusiasts can once again tackle the First National Tower in person during Trek Up the Tower, an annual stair-climbing competition.

This year's climb is Feb. 12.

The event typically draws more than 1,000 participants to the First National Tower in downtown Omaha. Athletes — some seasoned and others beginners — run or walk up the tower's 40 floors and 870 steps.

Last year, the event shifted to a virtual format, allowing participants to log activity during a three-week window to achieve the 40-flight distance.

Trek Up the Tower, in its 16th year, is a fundraiser for The Wellbeing Partners, an organization that promotes worksite wellness.

This year, climbers are required to wear masks in all common spaces, except in the stairwell while climbing. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test prior to the event is required.

Registration starts at $60 for an individual climb. Options are available to register for a premier pass, which lets you make up to 10 trips up the tower, plus other perks, or a vertical mile, which equals 10⅓ trips up the tower.

A virtual climb will be available, too.