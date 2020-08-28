 Skip to main content
One-day yoga festival offering in-person, virtual classes on Saturday
Dust off the mats, yogis.

The High Vibe Festival, a one-day yoga event, is back with in-person and virtual offerings on Saturday.

The event, in its fourth year, will feature indoor and outdoor classes and every class will be streamed online, said event organizer Mary Clare Sweet, an owner and instructor at Lotus House of Yoga.  

Classes will take place at locations in Aksarben Village, near 67th and Center Streets. 

This year's festival originally was set for June, but organizers pushed the date to allow for a safer event. 

In addition to classes and a keynote speaker, the event also includes plant-based food offerings and a vendor market.  

At the festival, masks are recommended at all times. When participating in a class, masks can be removed.

Participants will be 6 feet apart during classes, and additional signage will direct them on other health precautions. 

Tickets cost $108 and all participants — whether attending in person or virtually — will receive recordings of every class offered that day.

Lotus House of Yoga, which has a location in Aksarben Village, has been operating with limited class sizes and social distancing guidelines in place since the end of May, Sweet said. They've also seen a jump in interest in their virtual classes, which have been offered at the studio for a few years.

That makes organizers feel more confident in offering a safe event for local yogis, Sweet said. 

"We have got it down. We are so confident," she said. "We want everybody to feel comfortable and to feel welcome. We're riding the more cautious and conservative side of everything." 

For more information, visit highvibefestival.com.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

