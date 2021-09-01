Portion of Council Bluffs trail north from Bob Kerrey Bridge is closed until spring

Part of a trail on the Council Bluffs side of the Missouri River will be closed until spring.

The portion of the trail that heads north from the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge is closed for a levee restoration project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said Ashley Kruse, communications director with the City of Council Bluffs.

The levee restoration project will repair a handful of areas along the river that were damaged from flooding in 2019.

The trail, starting at the pedestrian bridge and running toward 25th Street, is closed now through March 30.

The riverfront trail on the Council Bluffs side heading south from Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park is open for walkers, runners and cyclists.

