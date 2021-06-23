Portion of West Papio Trail to be closed for about 90 days

Part of the West Papio Trail will be closed for around 90 days, the City of Omaha announced Wednesday.
The closed section runs along Harry Andersen Drive from the trailhead parking lot at Q Street to just south of Interstate 80.
The section closed Monday and is scheduled to reopen Sept. 20, according to a press release.
The Omaha Public Works Department will be doing sanitary sewer work in the area.
Officials did not suggest a detour.
