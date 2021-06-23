 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portion of West Papio Trail to be closed for about 90 days
0 comments

Portion of West Papio Trail to be closed for about 90 days

Part of the West Papio Trail will be closed for around 90 days, the City of Omaha announced Wednesday. 

The closed section runs along Harry Andersen Drive from the trailhead parking lot at Q Street to just south of Interstate 80. 

The section closed Monday and is scheduled to reopen Sept. 20, according to a press release. 

The Omaha Public Works Department will be doing sanitary sewer work in the area.

Officials did not suggest a detour.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert