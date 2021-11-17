 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep for your Thanksgiving feast with a turkey trot in Omaha
0 comments

Prep for your Thanksgiving feast with a turkey trot in Omaha

Take a look at five facts about the famous Thanksgiving bird.

If you're feeling ambitious this Thanksgiving, lace up the running shoes and tackle a 5K while the bird and all the sides are cooking. Here's a list of turkey trot races in the Omaha area. 

YMCA Virtual Turkey Trot

When: Thursday through Nov. 25

Where: Anywhere

Information: metroymca.org. Participants who want to run in person can register for the virtual race and join groups on Thanksgiving Day starting from Stir Concert Cove at 9 a.m. or Shadow Lake at 8 and 8:30 a.m.

Turkey Trails

When: 8 a.m. Sunday

Where: Zorinsky Lake, 156th and F Streets

Information: In addition to the 5K, this event also includes a 10K and a half marathon. bit.ly/3nXosD8

Omaha Running Club Thanksgiving Fun Run

When: 9 a.m. Nov. 25

Where: Zorinsky Lake, 156th and F Streets

Information: omaharun.org

Omaha Turkey Trot

When: 8:30 a.m. Nov. 25

Where: TD Ameritrade Park, 1200 Mike Fahey St.

Information: bit.ly/3CF8a8i

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert