Prep for your Thanksgiving feast with a turkey trot in Omaha

If you're feeling ambitious this Thanksgiving, lace up the running shoes and tackle a 5K while the bird and all the sides are cooking. Here's a list of turkey trot races in the Omaha area.

YMCA Virtual Turkey Trot

When: Thursday through Nov. 25

Where: Anywhere

Information: metroymca.org. Participants who want to run in person can register for the virtual race and join groups on Thanksgiving Day starting from Stir Concert Cove at 9 a.m. or Shadow Lake at 8 and 8:30 a.m.

Turkey Trails

When: 8 a.m. Sunday

Where: Zorinsky Lake, 156th and F Streets

Information: In addition to the 5K, this event also includes a 10K and a half marathon. bit.ly/3nXosD8

Omaha Running Club Thanksgiving Fun Run

When: 9 a.m. Nov. 25