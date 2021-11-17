Prep for your Thanksgiving feast with a turkey trot in Omaha

If you're feeling ambitious this Thanksgiving, lace up the running shoes and tackle a 5K while the bird and all the sides are cooking. Here's a list of turkey trot races in the Omaha area.
YMCA Virtual Turkey Trot
When: Thursday through Nov. 25
Where: Anywhere
Information: metroymca.org. Participants who want to run in person can register for the virtual race and join groups on Thanksgiving Day starting from Stir Concert Cove at 9 a.m. or Shadow Lake at 8 and 8:30 a.m.
Turkey Trails
When: 8 a.m. Sunday
Where: Zorinsky Lake, 156th and F Streets
Information: In addition to the 5K, this event also includes a 10K and a half marathon. bit.ly/3nXosD8
Omaha Running Club Thanksgiving Fun Run
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 25
Where: Zorinsky Lake, 156th and F Streets
Information: omaharun.org
Omaha Turkey Trot
When: 8:30 a.m. Nov. 25
Where: TD Ameritrade Park, 1200 Mike Fahey St.
Information: bit.ly/3CF8a8i
