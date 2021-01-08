To relieve stress, Nebraska woman ran 2,020 miles — and then some — in 2020

Sutton tried to avoid crowded trails. If she did see another runner on her route, she tried to stay 6 feet away.

By the second week in December, Sutton had hit her goal.

But the rocky year made her hate the number 20. If she stopped running and her watch was at 1 hour, 20 minutes, she would run for another minute. So she decided to keep going.

By Dec. 28, Sutton was tired. She had 30 miles to go to hit her revamped mileage goal of 2,100. A snowstorm forced her to hit the treadmill one day.

"That was a hard week," Sutton said. "I was very tired. I had run for five days in a row and ran pretty high mileage."

Running all year helped to ease Sutton's stress levels. While she was on the trail or the street, she was able to refocus. It led to some new ideas, like Sutton's plan to start a cleaning and organizing business.

"It feels really good to accomplish something," Sutton said. "To have the ability to go out there and run, I'm thankful for it every day."

Despite running so many miles, Sutton said her big takeaway from 2020 was learning to slow down and enjoy life.