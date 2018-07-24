Summer is typically a slower time for fitness centers. Many people cancel their gym memberships to save money for vacations and travel. Others opt to exercise outdoors instead. For me, summer is the most crucial time to maintain my gym membership, because of the variety within my workout routine.

 On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the summer, I walk or run outdoors. Tuesdays and Thursdays, I lift in the fitness center. Saturdays, I attend a group fitness class.

Having a fitness center membership in the summer also holds me accountable . When exercising alone outdoors or at home, I am the only person keeping myself accountable. Therefore, if I decide I don’t want to work out, no one knows but me.

However, at the fitness center, if my usual acquaintances don’t see me in the gym at least a few times per week, they will ask me where I’ve been and why I’m slacking.

The fact that I pay monthly for a gym membership also motivates me to use it more often.

Maintaining my gym membership also helps me to focus on my strength gains. When I exercise outside or at home, I usually do cardio or body weight  exercises due to lack of strength equipment.

Being able to use the variety of strength equipment in the fitness center allows me to focus more on building and maintaining my muscular strength.

Another plus: Since the majority of the other members have cancelled their memberships for the summer, are traveling, or exercise outside, I pretty much have the place to myself.

I can then try new machines that are usually occupied, and have more open space to add spice and creativity to my routine.

