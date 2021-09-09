Goldenride Bikefest to take cyclists from Lincoln to Beatrice and back

This ride is for everyone — novices, experts and all sorts of cyclists in between.

The Goldenride Bikefest, a two-day bike ride from Lincoln to Beatrice and back, is Sept. 18 and Sept. 19.

The ride is a fundraising event for Bike Walk Nebraska, a nonprofit group that promotes safe and accessible transportation through partnerships, education and advocacy.

Cyclists will cover 42 miles along the Homestead Trail during the two-day event. Participants will start the ride from the Railyard in Lincoln and ride to Chautauqua Park in Beatrice. They will return along the same route.

The trail-based route has three rest stops along the way. The ride is fully supported, meaning specialists are on hand to help with mechanical issues. Organizers will transport overnight gear.

Goldenride takes place largely on a trail, making it different from events such as Bike Ride Across Nebraska or RAGBRAI, the ride across Iowa, said Julie Harris, executive director of Bike Walk Nebraska.

"Whatever type of bicycle you have will work. It's fairly flat and there are several places to stop and rest," she said. "We really have tried to make this an easy way to say yes to anyone who might be interested."