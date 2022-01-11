Health director issues temporary mask mandate for Omaha; AG threatens lawsuit

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert also opposes a mandate, but she said that Huse has the authority to issue one.

Huse and Douglas County Board member Chris Rodgers, president of the Douglas County Board of Health, said they believe they are on solid legal ground, based on the advice of City of Omaha and Douglas County attorneys.

Huse said the measure will be temporary, possibly four weeks. She will act under the authority delegated to her under Omaha's city code.

Huse said the order likely will come with benchmarks, including reducing case rates in the county to under 200 cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Currently, Douglas County is adding more than 1,100 case a day on a seven-day rolling average.

Hospital capacity also would have to drop to 85% or less for a week. "We've got to give them breathing room to take care of all of you," Huse said.

The number of COVID cases in the county has exceeded past peaks, and the number continues to rise. Hospitals already are above 93% of their capacity.