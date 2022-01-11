 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Health director to issue temporary mask mandate for Omaha
Health director to issue temporary mask mandate for Omaha

With COVID cases rising and limited hospital capacity, Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse said Tuesday that she will issue an indoor mask mandate for the city of Omaha effective at midnight.

Lindsay Huse

"We're not doing everything that we can to contain this astronomical spike in cases," she told the Douglas County Board.

Huse said the measure will be temporary, possibly four weeks. She will act under authority delegated to her under Omaha's city code.

Huse said the order likely will come with benchmarks, including reducing case rates in the county to under 200 cases per day per 100,000 residents. 

Currently, Douglas County is adding more than 1,100 case a day on a seven-day rolling average.  

Hospital capacity almost would have to drop to 85% or less for a week. "We've got to give them breathing room to take care of all of you," Huse said.

The number of COVID cases in the county has exceeded past peaks, and the number continues to rise. Hospitals already are above 93% of their capacity.

Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen on Tuesday issued a statement in support of Huse's plan. He said the majority of the council supports her decision to implement a temporary mask mandate in Omaha "to help address the surge of COVID-19 cases and to help keep our schools, hospitals and first responders operating during this challenging time."

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, however, said in a statement, “I remain adamantly opposed to mask mandates for Nebraskans, and I support Mayor (Jean) Stothert’s priorities to reasonably manage the spread of COVID-19 in Omaha. The Douglas County Health Department lacks legal authority to impose a mandate, and I have asked Attorney General (Doug) Peterson to consider legal action.”

Projections indicate the Omaha metro area could need at least 40% more hospital capacity in the next few weeks to accommodate the anticipated increase in people becoming ill enough with COVID to require hospital care. While the omicron variant of the coronavirus is considered milder than the delta variant, health officials expect omicron's easy transmission to cause so many more cases that it will land more people in hospitals.

"I can't stand by and know that I could have done more and didn't do more," Huse said.

Under Omaha city code, the Douglas County health director can issue orders in public health emergencies.

One section of the city code says the health director "shall have the authority to adopt such rules and regulations, restrictions or measures as he shall deem necessary to protect the public health of the city."

Another section, labeled "authority at threat of epidemic," says it shall be the duty of the health director, when the city is afflicted with or threatened by and epidemic of contagious disease, to issue orders for the prevention, removal or limiting of such diseases.

Festersen wrote that council members believe Huse "clearly has this authority and we will continue to support the resources needed to increase testing and vaccination rates in our community."

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

