Health director to issue temporary mask mandate for Omaha

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, however, said in a statement, “I remain adamantly opposed to mask mandates for Nebraskans, and I support Mayor (Jean) Stothert’s priorities to reasonably manage the spread of COVID-19 in Omaha. The Douglas County Health Department lacks legal authority to impose a mandate, and I have asked Attorney General (Doug) Peterson to consider legal action.”

Projections indicate the Omaha metro area could need at least 40% more hospital capacity in the next few weeks to accommodate the anticipated increase in people becoming ill enough with COVID to require hospital care. While the omicron variant of the coronavirus is considered milder than the delta variant, health officials expect omicron's easy transmission to cause so many more cases that it will land more people in hospitals.

"I can't stand by and know that I could have done more and didn't do more," Huse said.

Under Omaha city code, the Douglas County health director can issue orders in public health emergencies.

One section of the city code says the health director "shall have the authority to adopt such rules and regulations, restrictions or measures as he shall deem necessary to protect the public health of the city."