17 vaccinated Nebraskans have died from rare breakthrough COVID cases

The patients who are suffering breakthrough infections and becoming ill enough to require hospitalization are, for the most part, people with suppressed immune systems, he said.

COVID-19 vaccines greatly reduce the chance of severe illness and death and remain effective against the variants, including the delta variant. Like many other vaccines, they are less effective in people with weakened immune systems and the frail elderly.

Recognizing the potential for breakthroughs in immune-compromised people, the Food and Drug Administration late Thursday approved booster vaccines for certain immune-suppressed groups.

Unfortunately, Rupp said, the state may see more breakthrough infections with the rise of the highly transmissible delta variant.

The state's figures cover the entire first half of the year rather than honing in on the last three to four weeks, when delta became dominant in the state.

More breakthroughs are also likely as a greater proportion of the population is vaccinated, he said. Some of the people with the infections will become ill enough to need hospitalization.