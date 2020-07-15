About 90 guests at the Siena Francis House north of downtown Omaha are in quarantine after a man at the shelter tested positive for COVID-19. 

Shelter staff became aware of the positive test result Tuesday afternoon, said Chris Knauf, chief development officer. 

"We take the health and safety of our clients very, very seriously," Knauf said.

The unit where the man was staying has been deep-cleaned, Knauf said. Other parts of the shelter, including common areas, also were sanitized. 

In addition, guests are now required to wear masks and have their temperatures taken daily. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

