CHI Health will distribute free masks at 5 metro hospitals on Saturday

After seeing the need for face masks during a previous giveaway, CHI Health will distribute more masks to the public on Saturday.

The masks, which can be washed and reused, are made from a material that is typically used to wrap surgical instrument trays.

Masks will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., or until supplies run out, at five metro-area hospitals: Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy; Immanuel Medical Center; Midlands Hospital; Lakeside Hospital; and Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs.

Each location will give out 3,000 masks.

Anyone who wants a free mask should go to each hospital’s main entrance.

Masks also will be given out at the Nebraska Heart Institute in Lincoln during the same time frame.

Last month, the officials with the health system distributed nearly 10,000 masks during giveaways at three Omaha locations.

