CHI Health will distribute free masks at 5 metro hospitals on Saturday

After seeing the need for face masks during a previous giveaway, CHI Health will distribute more masks to the public on Saturday.
The masks, which can be washed and reused, are made from a material that is typically used to wrap surgical instrument trays.
Masks will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., or until supplies run out, at five metro-area hospitals: Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy; Immanuel Medical Center; Midlands Hospital; Lakeside Hospital; and Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Each location will give out 3,000 masks.
Anyone who wants a free mask should go to each hospital’s main entrance.
Masks also will be given out at the Nebraska Heart Institute in Lincoln during the same time frame.
Last month, the officials with the health system distributed nearly 10,000 masks during giveaways at three Omaha locations. Our best staff images from July 2020
Fog
A jogger crosses Leavenworth Street in the fog on Thursday in Omaha. A dense layer of fog covered much of Eastern Nebraska early in the day.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha
The Union Omaha soccer team practices at Werner Park, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Water
Alex O'Hanlon waters plants at City Sprouts South near 20th and N Streets on Tuesday. O'Hanlon is the garden manager for that location.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rally
People hold signs on Dodge Street after an Educators for Black Lives rally at Memorial Park on Friday, July 10, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bee
A honeybee, possibly on the hunt for nectar, approaches the flower of a milkweed plant at Omaha’s Lauritzen Gardens. Tickets for the gardens are available online only, at
LauritzenGardens.org.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cornbelt
The Red Raiders' Caleb Lemon pitches against the Omaha Bombers during a Corn Belt League game at Seymour Smith Park on Thursday, July 09, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fishing
Fishing was comfortable Tuesday morning at Carter Lake, with temperatures in the 70s — on their way to the 90s for the 21st time since June 1. The 22nd came Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Street hockey
Jackson Ulffers, left, and his brother Colton play street hockey near their northwest Omaha home on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fourth of July fireworks 2020
William Mitchell, 4, front, reacts to the fireworks while watching with his brother, Wesley Mitchell, 4, and mom, Trish Mitchell, of Omaha, during the Independence Fireworks Spectacular at Werner Park in Papillion on Friday, July 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fourth of July fireworks 2020
The Independence Fireworks Spectacular at Werner Park in Papillion on Friday, July 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hydrant Party
Valerey Aparicio gets a lift from her brother Benjamin Aparicio through a wall of water during a hydrant party at 32nd and Cass in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cornhole Pro
Jackie Sayasone gets ready to throw her bag during a game of cornhole at 1912, a rooftop bar in Benson.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cornhole Pro
Jackie Sayasone says she "kind of laughed at the sport before I came into it."
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
