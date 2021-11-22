COVID shots available this week around the Omaha area

COVID-19 vaccine shots will be available Tuesday at clinics around Omaha, but also on other days at places such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for youths ages 5-17. People age 18 and younger must have a parent or guardian present when getting the shot.

Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics, officials said, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation.

The clinic schedule for Tuesday and early next week:

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Bancroft Elementary School, 2724 Riverview Blvd., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Pfizer, ages 5+)

Miller Park Elementary School, 5625 N. 28th Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Pfizer, ages 5+)

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon-4 p.m. (all vaccines)

Thompson Electric Co., 3505 S. 61st Ave., 2-4 p.m. (Pfizer, ages 18+)

Monday, Nov. 29