COVID vaccine clinics for kids scheduled at schools around Omaha

The Douglas County Health Department will hold COVID vaccine clinics for kids ages 5 to 11 beginning Monday. The Pfizer vaccine will be available. A parent must be present. Appointments are strongly encouraged but not required. Health officials said walk-ins are welcome.
The schedule:
Monday
Beveridge Magnet Middle School, 616 S. 120th St., 4-7 p.m.; McMillan Magnet Middle School, 3802 Redick Ave., 4-7 p.m.
Tuesday
Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon-4 p.m.
Element Learning Center health fair, 7230 Florence Blvd., 3-7 p.m. (Registration required — appointment only.)
Marrs Magnet Middle School, 5619 S. 19th St., 4-7 p.m.
Nathan Hale Magnet Middle School, 6143 Whitmore St., 4-7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 12
Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Millard North Middle School, 2828 S. 139th St., 4-7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Mount Mariah Baptist Church, 2602 N. 24th St., noon-4 p.m.