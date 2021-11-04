 Skip to main content
COVID vaccine clinics for kids scheduled at schools around Omaha
COVID vaccine clinics for kids scheduled at schools around Omaha

  • Updated
Nebraska's coronavirus cases and hospitalizations were up again last week, indicating that the delta surge that began over the summer has not yet lost its sting.

The Douglas County Health Department will hold COVID vaccine clinics for kids ages 5 to 11 beginning Monday. The Pfizer vaccine will be available. A parent must be present. Appointments are strongly encouraged but not required. Health officials said walk-ins are welcome.

The schedule:

Monday

Beveridge Magnet Middle School, 616 S. 120th St., 4-7 p.m.; McMillan Magnet Middle School, 3802 Redick Ave., 4-7 p.m.

Tuesday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon-4 p.m.

Element Learning Center health fair, 7230 Florence Blvd., 3-7 p.m. (Registration required — appointment only.)

Marrs Magnet Middle School, 5619 S. 19th St., 4-7 p.m.

Nathan Hale Magnet Middle School, 6143 Whitmore St., 4-7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Millard North Middle School, 2828 S. 139th St., 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Mount Mariah Baptist Church, 2602 N. 24th St., noon-4 p.m. 

