COVID vaccine shots available across Omaha this week

People in the Omaha area can get free COVID-19 vaccine shots at clinics around town this week.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for youths ages 5-17. People age 18 and younger must have a parent or guardian present when getting the shot.

Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation.

People also can get tested for COVID at area pharmacies, clinics and test sites.

The schedule for COVID vaccine shots:

Tuesday

UNO’s Milo Bail Student Center, 6203 University Drive, noon to 3 p.m. (Pfizer)

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon to 4 p.m. (all vaccines)

Wednesday

Heart Ministry Center, 2222 Binney St., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Pfizer)

Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna)