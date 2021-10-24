 Skip to main content
COVID vaccine shots available around Omaha this week
COVID vaccine shots available around Omaha this week

Nebraska posted 3,980 new cases in the week ending Friday, down 12% from the previous week. But in some parts of the state, transmission levels are still so high that new surges are possible.

People who want to get COVID-19 vaccine shots can get them this week at clinics around Omaha.

People ages 12 to 17 are eligible to take the Pfizer vaccine. Those ages 12 to 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

People also can get shots at other locations around the Omaha area, including grocery stores and pharmacies.

Walk-ins are welcome, officials said, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation.

This week’s clinic schedule:

Tuesday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon to 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Pfizer only)

UNO’s Dr. C.C. and Mabel Criss Library, 6401 University Drive North (park in lot E), 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Pfizer only)

CHI Health Center drive-thru, Lot D off Abbott Drive, 455 N. 10th St., 1-6 p.m.

Thursday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday

CHI Health Center drive-thru, Lot D off Abbott Drive, 455 N. 10th St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trunk or Treat — Village at 24th and Lake Strategic Partners, 24th and Lake Streets, 2-4 p.m.

