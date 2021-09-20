COVID vaccine shots available in Omaha this week

The Douglas County Health Department is again offering the COVID-19 vaccine for free at clinics across the city this week, and no appointment is necessary.
People ages 12 to 17 are eligible to take the Pfizer vaccine. Those ages 12 to 18 must have a parent or guardian present.
People also can get shots at other locations around town, including grocery stores and pharmacies.
Monday
Metro Community College Elkhorn Valley campus, 829 N. 204th St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Tuesday
Metro Community South Omaha campus, 2801 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., 9 a.m.-noon
Metro Community College South Express, 3002 S. 24th St., 1-3 p.m.
Wednesday
Metro Community College Fort Street campus, 5300 N. 30th St., 9 a.m.-noon
Heart Ministry, 2222 Binney St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
UNO's Dr. C.C. and Mabel Criss Library, 6401 University Drive (parking in Lot E), 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Metro Community College South Omaha campus, 2801 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., 1-4 p.m.
Fiserv/First Data, 7302 Pacific St., 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake St., 4-7 p.m.
Thursday
Metro Community College Applied Technology Center, 10407 State St., 9-11 a.m.
Metro Community College North Express, 2112 N. 30th St., 1-4 p.m.
Friday
Douglas County Health Department, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 1111 S. 41st St.
Saturday
Omaha Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, 1011 Jackson St.
Community Garden, 3118 N. 24th St., 9-11 a.m.
Community Unity Block Party, 4318 Fort St., noon-4 p.m.
Omaha Rally for First Responders, TD Ameritrade Park, 1200 Mike Fahey St., 1-5 p.m.