COVID vaccine shots will be available around Omaha this week

The Douglas County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 vaccine shots at clinics across Omaha this week. No appointment is necessary.

People ages 12 to 17 are eligible to take the Pfizer vaccine. Those ages 12 to 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

People also can get shots at other locations around the Omaha area, including grocery stores and pharmacies.

Walk-ins are welcome, officials said, but those who want a COVID booster shot may go online at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation to sign up for an appointment.

This week’s clinic schedule:

Tuesday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon-4 p.m.

Wednesday

Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

UNO's Dr. C.C. and Mabel Criss Library, 6401 University Drive N (park in Lot E), 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

CHI Health Center drive-thru, Lot D, 455 N. 10th St. off Abbott Drive, 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

Friday