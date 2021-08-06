 Skip to main content
COVID vaccines available Saturday, Monday around Omaha
The Douglas County Health Department on Friday released a list of spots where people can get free COVID-19 vaccine shots on Saturday and Monday.

• Saturday: Bryan High School, 4700 Giles Road, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Old Market Farmer’s Market, 519 S. 11th St., 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Eagles Nest Worship Center, 5775 Sorensen Parkway, 9 a.m.-noon.

• Monday: Omaha Public Schools Teacher Administration Center, 3215 Cuming St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

People can get free COVID-19 tests at area Walgreens, CVS and Kohll's pharmacies. A complete list of testing locations can be found at the Douglas County Health Department's website, douglascountyhealth.com.

