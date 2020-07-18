Douglas County reports 125 more coronavirus cases

The Douglas County health director stressed mask-wearing as the county reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases again Saturday.

The Douglas County Health Department reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, but no additional deaths due to the disease caused by the coronavirus. The department said 66 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals in the county, with 16 of them on ventilators.

"Please help the community and wear a mask when you're in settings where you cannot keep six feet social distance, especially indoors," said Adi Pour, Douglas County health director. "Every teacher, every student and every parent will thank you since this may mean everyone can go safely back to school."

The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at 50th and G Streets is scheduled to be open Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon. The health department said on-site registration is offered with assistance available, but that advance registration at https://is.gd/sohatest will help with the process.

