Even with limited data for last week, it's clear Nebraska continues to see increase in COVID cases

The agency's data and epidemiology teams have been in contact with the CDC since last month to try to determine what has changed since the dashboard was retired and why some of Nebraska's data is not represented in the same way as the state provides it, Dack said. The data the agency is providing to the CDC is largely the same as the data that used to be available to the public on the state's dashboard.

"We're still reporting the same data," Dack said. "Our teams are monitoring it. It's still available to both us and the CDC. If they're not showing it, they (CDC) would be the best folks to answer that question."

CDC officials could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.

The downside, Dack said, is that the situation creates a perception that the state is hiding data. "It is not what is happening," she said. "The intent is not to hide information, the intent is to balance our sharing of information with the public with the legal limitations of protecting Nebraskans' privacy."

The pandemic emergency had suspended some restrictions in state law on the release of communicable disease data, state officials have said, allowing the state to release more information than would otherwise be allowed. The state now posts data updates on a weekly basis.