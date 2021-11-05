Family of Millard student battling COVID says he's a 'strong fighter'

"First, please be aware of how random symptoms may appear and how quickly COVID can escalate," they said. "Our situation started with a bright rash on the cheeks that we gave little thought. Second, it is easy to be complacent with COVID because it’s gone on much too long, but nothing has changed and we need to be vigilant."

Classes were canceled at Black Elk after a sixth classroom at the school was closed and brought the percentage of the building closed because of COVID-19 to 25%.

As of Monday, when officials closed the school, Black Elk had 34 active COVID cases, by far the highest among Millard's 35 schools, according to the district's COVID dashboard. The district's other 24 elementary schools remain open.

The family said that because of their personal experiences, "the one thing we feel can change COVID is vaccines."

"Those old enough in our family vaccinated, and even though we have been exposed, we have remained healthy," they said. "This has been so important as we take care of each other. We encourage everyone to have a conversation with their physician about vaccines."

The family also encouraged people to be kind to one another.