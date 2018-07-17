The first human case of West Nile virus in Nebraska this season has been reported in a Scotts Bluff County man, health officials said Monday.
Paulette Schnell, director of the Scotts Bluff County Health Department, said the man is between age 50 and 70 and spends a lot of time outdoors. He was not hospitalized.
The positive test for the mosquito-transmitted illness was reported to county health officials the week of July 7 through July 14.
Scotts Bluff County is seeing an increase in mosquitoes, Schnell said. The area is home to irrigation canals and the North Platte River. This year, there also is standing water because of recent rain.
“It does show that it’s out there,” Schnell said of the positive test.
Dr. Tom Safranek, Nebraska’s state epidemiologist, said the case won’t be the last. Sixty-eight human cases of the illness were recorded in the state last year, including two deaths.
West Nile is an infectious disease spread through the bites of infected mosquitoes. Most people who are infected will have no symptoms or mild flu-like symptoms. Some, however, will experience headache, body aches, vomiting, fatigue and weakness, and the disease can be fatal.
People over age 50 and those with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to the disease and are more likely to experience serious consequences.
To avoid contracting the virus, people should apply mosquito repellent, wear long-sleeved shirts, pants and socks when outdoors, limit time spent outdoors during dawn and dusk hours when the insects are most active and drain standing water where mosquitoes can breed.
There are no vaccines to prevent the virus or medicines to treat it, according to the health department.
