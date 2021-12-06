Free COVID shots available this week around Omaha

Free COVID-19 vaccine shots will be available this week at clinics around Omaha.
Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for youths ages 5-17. People age 18 and younger must have a parent or guardian present when getting the shot.
Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation.
The clinic schedule for Tuesday and beyond:
Tuesday
Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon-4 p.m. (all vaccines)
Millard Central Middle School, 12801 L St., 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)
Wednesday
Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna)
Gateway Elementary School, 5610 S. 42nd St., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)
Beadle Middle School, 18201 Jefferson St., 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)
Thursday
Skinner Magnet Center, 4304 N. 33rd St., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)
DC West High School, 401 S. Pine St., Valley, 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)
Friday
Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (all vaccines)
Kiewit Middle School, 15650 Howard St., 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)
Russell Middle School, 5304 S. 172nd St., 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)
Saturday
Westside Middle School, 8601 Arbor St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer)
Omaha Children's Museum, 500 S. 20th St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer)
Antioch Baptist Church, 2535 S. 42nd St., 3-5 p.m. (Pfizer)