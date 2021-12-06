 Skip to main content
Free COVID shots available this week around Omaha
  • Updated
Public health directors in the state are urging residents to get vaccinated against COVID — and if vaccinated, boosted — to help combat the region's ongoing delta variant surge.

Free COVID-19 vaccine shots will be available this week at clinics around Omaha.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for youths ages 5-17. People age 18 and younger must have a parent or guardian present when getting the shot.

Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics, but people also can register for appointments at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation.

The clinic schedule for Tuesday and beyond:

Tuesday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon-4 p.m. (all vaccines)

Millard Central Middle School, 12801 L St., 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Wednesday

Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer, Moderna)

Gateway Elementary School, 5610 S. 42nd St., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Beadle Middle School, 18201 Jefferson St., 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Thursday

Skinner Magnet Center, 4304 N. 33rd St., 5-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

DC West High School, 401 S. Pine St., Valley, 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Friday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (all vaccines)

Kiewit Middle School, 15650 Howard St., 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Russell Middle School, 5304 S. 172nd St., 4-7 p.m. (Pfizer)

Saturday

Westside Middle School, 8601 Arbor St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer)

Omaha Children's Museum, 500 S. 20th St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Pfizer)

Antioch Baptist Church, 2535 S. 42nd St., 3-5 p.m. (Pfizer)

