Get tested for COVID-19, health officials tell Douglas County residents

Douglas County health officials are encouraging residents to get tested for COVID-19, and they're offering a handful of testing sites.

The encouragement comes on the heels of Tuesday's 11.7% positivity rate for COVID-19. County officials on Wednesday reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 and two more COVID-related deaths.

While the positivity rate is high, the number can fluctuate based on when labs send in reports, said Dr. Anne O'Keefe, senior epidemiologist with the Douglas County Health Department.

Testing has dipped a bit in the county, O'Keefe said Wednesday. That's in part due to the recent closure of the testing site at 50th and G Streets and the opening of another South Omaha testing site. Most people who want to get tested are able to now, O'Keefe said.

The Omaha Housing Authority, along with Charles Drew Health Center and the New Era Baptist State Convention of Nebraska, will team up with Test Nebraska to offer a free COVID-19 testing event Friday and Saturday. Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eagle's Nest Worship Center, 5775 Sorensen Parkway. On-site registration is available, or people can register in advance at testnebraska.com.