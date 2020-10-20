Gretna High reports 24 cases of COVID-19 through mass testing

Twenty-four people tested positive for COVID-19 during last week's mass testing event at Gretna High School.

The 24 positives equate to a positivity rate of 7.29%, said Gretna Public School Superintendent Rich Beran.

The testing of 342 students last Thursday followed reports that more than 40 cases among students were traced to one event.

A note Beran sent to families said the cases have been traced back to a large gathering Oct. 3.

At a press conference last week, Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour cited a homecoming party attended by 200 people, hosted by a parent outside Omaha, that has been linked to a “huge outbreak” of the virus.

Pour did not say where the party occurred.

Beran said the school district will continue to work with the Sarpy/Cass Health Department to help slow the spread of the virus.

"We also would like to encourage the community to continue to follow the health department guidelines, by avoiding large gatherings, social distancing and wearing a mask whenever distancing is not possible," Beran said.