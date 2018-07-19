Cornhusker Carpfest fishing tournament
When: 8 a.m. Saturday
Where: Oak Lake, 180 Charleston St., Lincoln
Cost: $20
Information: cornhuskerflyfishers.org
Head for the Cure 5K
When: 8 a.m. Sunday
Where: Lewis & Clark Landing, 345 Riverfront Drive
Cost: $30 to $37
Information: events.headforthecure.org
Run Happy Hour
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Peak Performance, 519 N. 78th St.
Cost: $5
Information: 402-398-9807
