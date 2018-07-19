Cornhusker Carpfest fishing tournament

When: 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: Oak Lake, 180 Charleston St., Lincoln

Cost: $20

Information: cornhuskerflyfishers.org

Head for the Cure 5K

When: 8 a.m. Sunday

Where: Lewis & Clark Landing, 345 Riverfront Drive

Cost: $30 to $37

Information: events.headforthecure.org

Run Happy Hour

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Peak Performance, 519 N. 78th St.

Cost: $5

Information: 402-398-9807

Tags

Kate tracks event calendars and lets readers know of upcoming things to do. Follow her on Twitter @katefmalott. Phone: 402-444-1149.

