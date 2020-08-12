Health officials urge Nebraskans to keep up-to-date on immunizations, get a flu shot

State health officials are urging Nebraskans to stay on top of immunizations. Officials are encouraging families to get children caught up on immunizations, and all Nebraskans to get the flu vaccine when it becomes available this fall.

"Our medical community will continue to be challenged in the coming year. Making sure childhood immunizations are up-to-date and getting the flu vaccine are two additional ways Nebraskans can help ensure they stay well, protect their families, and reduce the potential burden on health care providers in the midst of the pandemic. It's essential preventative care," Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer and director of public health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement.

Some immunizations may have been postponed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but they play an essential role in protecting infants and children from serious diseases, officials with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.

Parents should still schedule well-child visits with the doctor and make sure children and youths are up-to-date on immunizations.

Compared to rates from January to June 2019, immunizations in Nebraska are down this year almost 6% for children under 2, 27% for children ages 2 to 7 and 30% for youths ages 7 to 17.