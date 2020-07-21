Hy-Vee will offer 3 million free masks, but won't require shoppers to wear them in stores

Hy-Vee remains off the growing list of grocery stores requiring customers to wear masks while shopping.

But in a press release Tuesday, the company announced it will begin distributing more than 3 million free masks to customers starting Monday. The mask-giving but not mask-requiring initiative is called “Mask It Up To Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice.”

Employees will be stationed at the front doors of all stores to hand out masks to customers who are not wearing one prior to shopping. Customers will also see signage, employee attire and other reminders around the store about the initiative.

Hy-Vee employees will continue to wear masks as they have been since nearly the beginning of the pandemic.

The growing list of grocery stores soon requiring masks includes Walmart, Bakers, Target, Trader Joe's, Walgreen's and Publix.

Our best staff images from July 2020

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.