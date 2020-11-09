 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kwik Shop in Council Bluffs closes temporarily after worker tests positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Kwik Shop in Council Bluffs closes temporarily after worker tests positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

A Kwik Shop in Council Bluffs that closed Sunday after a worker tested positive for COVID-19 will reopen in the next few days, the company said Monday.

After a worker at the Kwik Shop at 3632 Avenue G tested positive, the store was closed at noon Sunday so it could be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew, a spokeswoman for the company said Monday.

A prepared statement from Kwik Shop said, "We are taking all appropriate steps following guidance from local health officials. The store will reopen in the next few days. We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time."

All workers in the store have been contacted and advised to follow guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the company said.

The Kwik Shop at 72nd and Q Streets in Ralston closed temporarily on Oct. 25 after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.

The store reopened Oct. 28 after it was cleaned.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109,

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert