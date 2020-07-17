Lincoln joins other cities in requiring masks; Gov. Ricketts weighs legal challenge

But Rodgers said in a statement that the health board is ready to pass a resolution asking all cities in Douglas County to pass a mask ordinance based on the increase in COVID-19 cases in the county over the past 10 days, the increased positive rate for the last week and high levels of community spread.

The Lincoln-Lancaster department's move also has support within the city's business, education and medical communities.

“We all want to be able to welcome students to our campus this fall,” Ronnie Green, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's chancellor, said in a statement. “And this is an important step to safely do that.”

Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel spoke in support of the measure at a press briefing Friday, as did Wendy Birdsall of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

The Lincoln Lancaster Medical Society sent a letter supporting the step. Dr. George Hansen, the group's president, said it represents the position of a majority of the more than 600 physicians that he represents.

"This is not an issue that needs to divide us," Hansen said.

Case counts have ticked up not just in Lancaster County but also Douglas County and the state as a whole.