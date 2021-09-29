Machines add oxygen to blood of Nebraska's sickest COVID patients

Thompson said doctors from nine states, including Texas and Florida, have asked to transfer their patients to the med center for ECMO treatment. He has had to turn them all down.

ECMO typically is used to treat cardiac patients or patients with pneumonia or influenza who have developed acute respiratory distress syndrome, Thompson said. Those patients typically are treated with ECMO for four or five days. But for COVID patients, the average amount of time on the machines is two to three weeks.

Patients must meet strict criteria to be considered for ECMO. They should be fairly young — under age 65 — and shouldn’t have any major underlying conditions such as obesity, history of cancer or underlying lung disease, among other issues. Patients who have had other organs fail likely would be disqualified from receiving the treatment.

The average cost of admission to the hospital intensive care unit is about $75,000, Thompson said. ECMO treatment will tack on hundreds of thousands of dollars to the tab, Thompson said.

It’s a relief to see patients turn the corner and start to recover, Thompson said, especially after a labor-intensive treatment such as ECMO. Still, he said, it’s frustrating knowing that vaccines can help prevent severe illness caused by COVID-19.