Mask mandate will stay in place in Omaha, Douglas County judge rules

Stratman agreed with the city and county that the plain language of the Omaha municipal code prevails. It requires that "the health director shall take all measures necessary to prevent the introduction ... of malignant, contagious and infectious diseases."

"This plain text appears, at least at this stage, to support the authority (the city and county) assert Dr. Huse possesses," Stratman wrote.

The judge also noted that a lot can change as the case progresses. The City Council could pass a resolution on masks. Or it could rescind its assignment of health director duties to Huse, who is employed by Douglas County.

It's not clear whether the City Council would do so — just three of the seven members, Brinker Harding, Don Rowe and Aimee Melton, had joined the state in attempting to stop Huse's mandate.

"In making this difficult decision, the Court takes into consideration the fact that even as litigation progresses, intervenors, as members of the City Council, maintain legislative power," Stratman wrote. "To the extent that immediate action needs to be taken in this matter, it can and should be taken by the city and state's respective legislative powers."