Nebraska inmate in his 50s dies after testing positive for COVID
An inmate in his 50s died at a Lincoln hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said.

The man, who died Thursday, also had underlying medical conditions, the department said.

The man had been sentenced for possession of child pornography in Box Butte County. The department said it wasn't releasing the inmate's name "to maintain the confidentiality of the man’s medical records in accordance with state law."

His exact cause of death has not been determined, the department said. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Bob Glissmann

