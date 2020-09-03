Nebraska man dies of Rocky Mountain spotted fever, a tick-borne illness

Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of the West Central District Health Department, said the man was a resident of her district and his death is a reminder to monitor yourself closely in the days immediately after a tick bite. This particular tick-borne illness can move to advanced stages within five days, she said.

The West Central District is composed of Arthur, Hooker, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson and Thomas Counties.

“The message I want people most to receive is that while we obviously are all dealing with COVID-19, that does not take away from other diseases that are still circulating,” she said.

The State Health Department has also received nine reports of people with the tick-borne illness ehrlichiosis, compared with an average of four a year. Ehrlichiosis is a bacterial illness that causes flu-like symptoms.

It’s not clear whether there’s an actual worsening of tick-borne illnesses in Nebraska. The state this year began trapping ticks as a way of monitoring their population, he said.

Vanderheiden said she wonders if the surge in people heading outside because of COVID-19 has increased the potential for people to be exposed.

To protect yourself, Vanderheiden and state public health officials advise: