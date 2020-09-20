Nebraska Medicine computer outage may postpone Monday and Tuesday appointments

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A computer network outage that occurred early Sunday in the Nebraska Medicine system could lead to the postponement of patient appointments Monday and possibly Tuesday, a spokesman said.

"We have a network outage that is affecting some of our IT systems," said Taylor Wilson, the spokesman. "Our IT team is working to restore the impacted systems and bring them back online, but because our information technology systems are critical to patient appointments and procedures, this outage will cause us to postpone some of our patients' appointments for Monday ... and possibly Tuesday."

The outage required workers at the Nebraska Medical Center and the Bellevue Medical Center to do things by hand that they normally do on computers, Wilson said.

Wilson said hospitals and clinics in the Nebraska Medicine system will work to reschedule the appointments as soon as possible.

