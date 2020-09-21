Nebraska Medicine dealing with 'security incident' affecting its IT systems

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska Medicine is dealing with a "security incident" affecting some of its information technology systems, a spokesman said Monday.

The investigation into what happened is still in its early stages, spokesman Taylor Wilson said, "and we can't yet speculate on the nature and scope of the incident."

The health system had a computer network outage early Sunday that led to Monday's patient appointments being postponed, Wilson said. It looks like the computer issues will extend into Tuesday, he said.

"Our IT team is working tirelessly to restore the impacted systems and bring them back online, and we have engaged leading independent technical experts to support our efforts," Wilson said in a prepared statement.

Sunday's outage required workers at the Nebraska Medical Center and the Bellevue Medical Center to do things by hand that they normally do on computers, Wilson said Sunday afternoon.

Wilson said hospitals and clinics in the Nebraska Medicine system will work to reschedule the appointments as soon as possible.